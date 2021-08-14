Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

