Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,753 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $107.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

