Royal Bank of Canada Trims Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Target Price to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

