RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 125

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LON RPS opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.39. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of £290.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

