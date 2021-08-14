Rubius Therapeutics’ (RUBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

RUBY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

