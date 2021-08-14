Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $105.02 or 0.00224135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $61,323.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

