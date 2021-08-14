RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 841.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSHN traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 84,391,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,980,438. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

