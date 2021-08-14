RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.24. The company had a trading volume of 477,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

