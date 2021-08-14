RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in The Southern by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 3,630,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,868. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

