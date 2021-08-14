RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,472 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 380,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,565. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

