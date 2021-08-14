Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,255,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

