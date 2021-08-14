Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $32,684,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

