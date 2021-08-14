Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,740 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 1,631,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,617. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

