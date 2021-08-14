Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.