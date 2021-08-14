Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 322 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 663.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in SAP by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.30. 221,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.65. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

