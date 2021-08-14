Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

