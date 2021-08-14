Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.10. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 1,266 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.