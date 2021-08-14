Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.55 ($35.94).

SZG stock opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.98.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

