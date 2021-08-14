Samuel Bates Martin Sells 2,738 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.72 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.