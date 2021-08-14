Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $402.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.52. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $410.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

