Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 525,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $1,816,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972 in the last three months.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

