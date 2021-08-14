Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 226,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 384,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.25.

