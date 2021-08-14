Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

