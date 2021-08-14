Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. 245,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,465. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

