Scotiabank Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $15.93 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

