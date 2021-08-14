ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $294.19

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.19 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 15,761 shares.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £117.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.