Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CHK opened at $56.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $34,179,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,124,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

