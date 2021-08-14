Security Asset Management Has $12.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

