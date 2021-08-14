Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,345 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

