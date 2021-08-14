Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,320 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,457,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. 505,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,987. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88.

