Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,703,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,340,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

