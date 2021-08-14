Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.