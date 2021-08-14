Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

