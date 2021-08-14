Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The company has a market cap of £23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

In other news, insider Andrew Fairclough acquired 198,412 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,952.36 ($7,776.80). Also, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 193,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,790 ($7,564.67). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

