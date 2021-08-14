Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.18 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharecare updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $6.75 on Friday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.