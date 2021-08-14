Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SHCAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

