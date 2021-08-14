SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 53.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.