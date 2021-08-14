Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a PE ratio of -23.70.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.