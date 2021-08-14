Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

SHLX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.