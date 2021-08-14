Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

