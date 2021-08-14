Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.30. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $79.55.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
