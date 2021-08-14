Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTEC. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.94) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

