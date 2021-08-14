Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut M&G to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.96) on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.