Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Expands By 557.1%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.14 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering.

