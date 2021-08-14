Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 85.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $27.42 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

