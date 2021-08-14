Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Grows By 729.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 729.0% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,429.0 days.
Ansell stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Ansell has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.
Ansell Company Profile
