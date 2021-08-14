Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 89.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARZGY. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

