Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Grows By 900.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BTDPY stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

