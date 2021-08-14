Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Decreases By 75.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNAF remained flat at $$20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.