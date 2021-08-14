Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Increases By 4,310.0%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 4,310.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $8.70 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

